Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $3.36 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

