Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $3.42 Million Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after buying an additional 1,626,494 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 1,236,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after buying an additional 680,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,087.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 133,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

