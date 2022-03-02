Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of Denny’s worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

DENN stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

