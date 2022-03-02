Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.26% of Heartland Express worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

