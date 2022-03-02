U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.75. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 81,793 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

