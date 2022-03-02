UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

