UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.02. 333,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,565. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

