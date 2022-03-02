Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($49.44) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Umicore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

