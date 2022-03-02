Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. Unico American shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,757 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13.

Get Unico American alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.