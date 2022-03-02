United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNFI opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

