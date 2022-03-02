United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 321.3% in February

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 321.3% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of United Time Technology stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. United Time Technology has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $107.33.

Get United Time Technology alerts:

About United Time Technology (Get Rating)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.