United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 321.3% in February

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 321.3% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of United Time Technology stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. United Time Technology has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology
