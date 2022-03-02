United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,093.50 ($14.67). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.54), with a volume of 1,672,937 shares traded.

UU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.22) to GBX 1,100 ($14.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 98.55.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($41,701.33).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

