Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 1,112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.