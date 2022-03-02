Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CFO Acquires $32,835.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UVE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UVE. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.