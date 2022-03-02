Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) to post sales of $140.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.87 million. Upwork posted sales of $113.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $628.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.33 million to $630.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $803.86 million, with estimates ranging from $783.50 million to $831.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

