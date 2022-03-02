Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $772.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

