VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 371.4% in February

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 863.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

