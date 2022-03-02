Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 489.3% in February

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a growth of 489.3% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $80.57.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.
