Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $156.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,657,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter.

