Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 262.2% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the January 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $82.92.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.
