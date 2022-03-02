Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 262.2% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the January 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.