Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Update

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Vanstar Mining Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.04.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.