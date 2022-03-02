Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Update

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Vanstar Mining Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.04.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
