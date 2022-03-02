Vaxcyte, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

PCVX stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $663,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.