Vera Bradley (VRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

VRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 182,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.