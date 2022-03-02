Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the January 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

VRNOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

