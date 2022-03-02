Vertex (VERX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,372.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,959 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

