Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of Viad worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 195,089 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 59,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 574,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $688.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.