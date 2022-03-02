Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

VSCO traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. 2,973,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

