VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.