VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CIZ stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.
