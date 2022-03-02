Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.30

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 606321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,685,579 shares of company stock valued at $42,571,277. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

