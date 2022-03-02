Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 8,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Get Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.26% of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.