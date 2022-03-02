Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 285.0% in February

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($42.70) to €13.40 ($15.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.73) to €14.10 ($15.84) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

