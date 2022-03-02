Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.75

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.75 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 134.10 ($1.80). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 128.92 ($1.73), with a volume of 70,180,642 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.27).

The company has a market cap of £34.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -257.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.75.

About Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

