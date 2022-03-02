Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.75

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.75 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 134.10 ($1.80). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 128.92 ($1.73), with a volume of 70,180,642 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.27).

The company has a market cap of £34.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -257.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.75.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

