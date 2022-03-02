Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,050 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,666,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 90,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCMP. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average is $152.87. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.