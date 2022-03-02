Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 43,291 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,291 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 85,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFP shares. StockNews.com lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE:RFP opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.02.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.85%.

About Resolute Forest Products (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.