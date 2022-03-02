Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRGB. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
