Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lantheus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

