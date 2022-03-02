Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $97,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.