Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE NUS opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

