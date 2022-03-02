Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Textron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXT opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

