Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,650 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,727,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 858.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.