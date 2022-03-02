Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,645 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 690.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of HCI Group worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HCI Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in HCI Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HCI Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of HCI opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.84 million, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $139.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

