Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Rory P. Read Sells 75,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 11,675,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,938. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
