Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Rory P. Read Sells 75,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 11,675,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,938. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $103,496,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $88,940,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 14,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,042,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,094 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $58,864,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

