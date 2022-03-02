Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Sells $1,017,500.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 11,675,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,938. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -285.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
