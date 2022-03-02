Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Sells $1,017,500.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 11,675,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,938. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -285.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

