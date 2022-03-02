Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year sales of $159.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.96 million, with estimates ranging from $195.28 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of VTEX opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.