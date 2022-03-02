W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) to report $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

NYSE WRB opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

