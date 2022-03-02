Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) vs. Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Financial Analysis

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -5.72% -5.21% Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70%

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Silver Bull Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million ($0.01) -25.50 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.25 million ($0.06) -4.13

Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silver Bull Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wealth Minerals beats Silver Bull Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals (Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

