Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marchex (MCHX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) in the last few weeks:
- 3/2/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.
