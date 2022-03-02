Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $206.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

2/17/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $214.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $194.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $194.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $179.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $194.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $194.94 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

1/10/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

1/7/2022 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.28 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 637,295 shares of company stock valued at $109,376,699 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

