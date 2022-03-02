Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dana (DAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dana (NYSE: DAN) recently:

3/1/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

2/28/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00.

2/23/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/27/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

1/13/2022 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00.

NYSE DAN opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Dana Incorporated alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.