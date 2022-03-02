Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dana (DAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dana (NYSE: DAN) recently:
- 3/1/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “
- 2/28/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00.
- 2/23/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/13/2022 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00.
NYSE DAN opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
