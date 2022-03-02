Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

